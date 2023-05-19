honeygrow Sets Opening Date for Arundel Mills

honeygrow, the 32-unit Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for its wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is hosting a free preview lunch from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM and dinner from 5:30 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday, May 22, 2023 at its new Arundel Mills. Space is limited and a time must be reserved in advance. Located at 76-48 Arundel Mills Blvd., in Hanover, MD, honeygrow will open to the public on May 23, 2023, bringing over 35 full- and part-time jobs to the bustling shopping center. This is honeygrow’s fifth restaurant in Maryland and reflects the group’s intention to expand beyond the greater Baltimore region, with almost a dozen locations slated to open in 2023.

The restaurant group recently launched a new spring menu featuring Pesto Chicken Stir-fry, available only through June 13. A hearty and protein-packed twist on traditional pesto pasta dishes, honeygrow’s Pesto Chicken Stir-fry is loaded with fresh vegetables and a boost of citrus, timed perfectly for spring. Ingredients include freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, snow peas, baby corn, shaved Parmesan, lime juice, and a gluten-free, nut-free, house-made basil pesto sauce. As with all honeygrow menu items, the Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry is customizable, enabling customers with the ability to modify the type of protein, mix-ins, garnishes, and bases like protein and fiber-rich whole wheat noodles or gluten-free options such as curly kale, rice noodles, and brown rice, to create the best combination for their taste preferences and dietary needs.

“We've been Baltimore since 2017 and we’re beyond grateful for the city to have embraced us as strongly as it has. Throughout this time, folks from the surrounding area have asked us to expand to various spots throughout metropolitan area. We finally get to do so with Arundel Mills being the first of several that we have planned for the market.” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow.

honeygrow features a menu of five year-round stir-frys (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads(under 700 calories). Plus, Create-Your-Own (CYO) versions mean there is an option for everyone. Or guests can choose from the Lifestyle menu for featured dishes that are paleo, keto, vegan, high protein, or meet Whole 30 standards. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide healthier, kid-friendly menu options, the partnership also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate a portion of sales from every kid’s meal to the organization. The restaurants also offer signature honeybars, a sweet dessert using fresh fruit, three kinds of flavored honey, and various garnishes to satisfy fans who favor something sweet. Like all the CYO stir-frys and salad options, all honeybars can be customized.