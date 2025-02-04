honeygrow is starting off the New Year by bringing its fresh and customizable stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, to new communities in four different states. The beloved, Philadelphia-based fast-casual has secured four leases, expanding its footprint in Allentown, PA; Montrose, OH; Falls Church, VA; and Glen Burnie, MD.

honeygrow is continuing to expand in its home state by opening its 23rd location in Pennsylvania. The newest PA honeygrow will open in the Airport Shopping Center at 1872 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA. honeygrow is thrilled to join the Lehigh Valley community with its first location in the area. The Allentown honeygrow will join existing brands like Five Below, Target, Sam’s Club, Miller’s Ale House, and DSW.

After great success entering the Ohio market last fall, honeygrow is growing its presence in the state by opening its third Ohio location in Montrose. honeygrow will be joining national brands like Chick-Fil-A Planet Fitness, Panera Bread, Home Depot, Tesla, and Dicks Sporting Goods in Market Square at Montrose, 55 Springside Drive, Akron, OH. This location joins thriving honeygrows in North Canton and Strongsville with more announcements coming soon for Ohio.

With two new Virginia locations coming soon in Fairfax and Springfield, honeygrow has signed a third lease in the state in Falls Church, Virginia at: 6464 Lincolnia Rd #A. Joining Harris Teeter, Orange Theory Fitness, and Starbucks at the Barcroft Plaza. Along with the two locations set to open this year, the Falls Church location will be joining existing Virginia honeygrow locations in Tysons Corner, Reston, Alexandria, and Fair Lakes.

In 2024, honeygrow opened five locations in Maryland, and the brand is excited to start the new year by expanding its presence in the state with a new location in Glen Burnie, MD. The fast-casual restaurant has signed a lease in the Governor’s Plaza at 6653 Governor Ritchie Highway, alongside Dick’s, Aldi, Starbucks, Dave’s Hot Chicken, Panera, and Hampton Inn.

“We are thrilled to start 2025 by expanding our footprint with these four new leases and several more in the pipeline,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “These new locations represent markets that have long supported our mission, and we are eager to continue growing with them.”

With a fully customizable menu and fresh, wholesome foods, there is something for everyone at honeygrow. Customers can personalize any menu item including five year-round stir-fry and six hearty salads. Guests can choose from various protein options, whether it be steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg. Pair that protein with freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed, freshly made whole wheat noodles, or gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, curly kale, romaine, or arugula. Top it with a diverse selection of sauces, dressings, ad-ins, and garnishes, including an assortment of vegetables, fruits, cheeses, chili crisps, and roasted garlic. And for those with a sweet tooth, honeygrow offers its signature honeybar, a dish loaded with fresh fruit, various sweet toppings, and drizzled with one of three flavors of honey to satisfy dessert cravings.