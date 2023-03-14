Honeygrow Signs Lease in Langhorne, Pennsylvania

honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, announces a lease signing at the Lincoln Plaza shopping center in Langhorne, PA. honeygrow joins premier brands including Homesense, Ulta Beauty, T.J. Maxx, Nordstrom Rack, Michaels, Smoothie King, and DSW at the popular Bucks County shopping and dining destination. honeygrow was represented by Michael Gorman and Scott Benson at Metro Commercial during the lease transaction with its new landlord, Paramount Realty.

The 2,500 sq. ft. location at 2490 E. Lincoln Highway, Langhorne, PA is expected to be honeygrow’s 37th location as the wholesome restaurant group continues expanding through 2023, with more than a dozen locations slated to open this year. honeygrow will bring more than 35 full-and part-time jobs to the bustling shopping center and is currently seeking a General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Kitchen Manager, and Service Manager. Interested candidates can complete applications via honeygrow’s website. The restaurant group is one of the few fast-casual restaurants where team members can earn additional pay per hour on top of industry-competitive wages in a positive environment with career growth at the forefront.

“Lincoln Plaza is a dynamic shopping center, and the location is a natural next step for honeygrow to strengthen our brand presence in suburban markets,” says Justin Rosenberg, Founder, and CEO of honeygrow. “We are thrilled to introduce this new community to honeygrow, and our goal is to build a restaurant team in Langhorne that will continue to exceed our guests' expectations in providing wholesome, craveable, and memorable meals.”