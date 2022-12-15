Honeygrow Signs Lease for Owings Mill, Maryland, Location

honeygrow, the Philadelphia-born-and-bred fast-casual restaurant known for wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-fries, salads, and honeybars, announced it has signed a lease at the reinvigorated retail and entertainment center, Mill Station in Owings Mills, MD. honeygrow joins national and regional premier brands coming to the open-air shopping and dining destination on the site of the former Owings Mills Mall in Baltimore County.

The 2,418 sq. ft. location at Mill Station is honeygrow’s fifth restaurant in the Maryland area, the other four being Charles Village, Baltimore; Harbor Point, Baltimore; Bel Air, and Rockville. On the heels of its successful Bel Air launch, they continue to expand into suburban areas between Baltimore and Philadelphia with an Arundel Mills location slated for spring of 2023. This year has been a milestone for the healthy fast-casual brand marking its 10th anniversary, opening six new locations, totaling 31 restaurants across seven markets, with more than a dozen locations in the pipeline for 2023. honeygrow was represented by Andy Feldman and Michael Ginsberg of KLNB, while Ryan Willner of KLNB represented KIMCO, the landlord.

“Mill Station is a vibrant new shopping center and is a natural next step for honeygrow to continue to introduce and strengthen our brand presence in the Baltimore region,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder, and CEO of honeygrow. “We are grateful for the warm receptions that we've experienced, and our goal is to continue to exceed our guests' expectations in providing wholesome, craveable, and memorable meals across all communities that we have an opportunity to be a part of.”

honeygrow features a menu of five year-round stir-fries (all under 800 calories) and six hearty and healthy salads (under 700 calories). Plus, Create-Your-Own (CYO) versions mean there is an option for everyone. Or guests can choose from the Lifestyle menu for featured dishes that are paleo, keto, vegan, high protein, or meet Whole 30 standards. As part of the kid’s menu, honeygrow partnered with Team IMPACT, a national non-profit that matches children facing serious illness and disability with college sports teams, creating a long-term, life-changing experience for everyone involved. In line with the company’s overall mission to provide craveable, healthy, kid-friendly menu options, this launch also supports honeygrow’s philanthropic promise to donate $1 from every kid’s meal to the organization. The restaurant also offers signature honeybars, a sweet dessert using fresh fruit, three kinds of flavored honey, and various garnishes to satisfy a sweet craving. Like the CYO stir-fries and salads, all honeybars can be customized.