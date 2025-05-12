honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its fresh, wholesome, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is excited to announce the lease signing of its newest location in State College, PA. The new honeygrow will open later this year at Pugh Centre, located at 170 East Beaver Avenue, just one block from Penn State University. The Pugh Centre is a brand-new luxury housing community managed by Associated Realty Property Management, offering a prime location for students.

Founded by Penn State alumnus Justin Rosenberg, honeygrow’s new location in State College marks an exciting move for the brand to a place that holds personal significance for the CEO. Nearing 60 locations, honeygrow has established itself as a go-to destination for fresh, healthy meals that can be personalized to fit any dietary preference.

“Opening in State College is a full-circle moment for me,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder & CEO of honeygrow. “My time at Penn State was a major and influential part of my life, and I’m incredibly excited to bring our brand back to a place that means so much to me. We’re proud to serve this community with food that’s fresh, wholesome, and actually tastes really good!”

The honeygrow State College location will offer its signature open-kitchen experience, allowing guests to enjoy watching their meals come together using high-quality ingredients. The menu will include crowd favorites such as sesame garlic and red coconut curry stir-frys, fresh salads, and the beloved honeybar, a dessert made with fresh fruit, honey, and house-made whipped cream. As honeygrow expands further into new markets, this new opening brings the brand’s commitment to nutritious, delicious meals to the heart of the Penn State community, where healthy dining options are in high demand.

“We’re excited to welcome honeygrow to Downtown State College,” said Greg Scott, President & CEO of the Chamber of Business and Industry of Centre County. “This is more than just a new dining option, it’s a sign of growing interest from high-quality, purpose-driven brands in investing in our local economy. It speaks to the energy and opportunity here in Centre County.”

“honeygrow’s commitment to quality ingredients, sustainability, and community makes it an ideal addition to the neighborhood,” said Ara Kervandjian, CEO of PrimeCore, co-developer of The Pugh Centre. “We’re proud to help bring this concept to life in a location that means so much to Penn Staters and State College residents alike.”