honeygrow, the beloved Philadelphia-based fast-casual eatery known for its wholesome and made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, announced its expansion into four new cities. The company has secured leases in Shrewsbury, MA; Waldorf, MD; Freehold, NJ; and Mechanicsburg, PA.

In Shrewsbury, MA, honeygrow will open at 193 Boston Turnpike in Lakeway Commons, joining popular brands such as Whole Foods, Starbucks, and Orange Theory Fitness. In Waldorf, MD, honeygrow will be located at the newly constructed Waldorf Station, a 150-acre mixed-use project at the intersection of U.S. Route 301 and Maryland Route 5. This dynamic shopping center plans to include grocery stores, restaurants, hotels, fast food outlets, and banks, making honeygrow a dining destination in the expanding community.

The Freehold, NJ location will open in the newly constructed Freehold Marketplace at Route 33 and West Main Street, sharing the space with established brands like Walmart, Sam’s Club, Olive Garden, and Longhorn Steakhouse. Lastly, honeygrow will be located at 5401 Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg, PA, within the Beltway Towne Centre. This location will join other popular brands such as BJ’s, Starbucks, Cava, and Raising Canes, further establishing honeygrow’s presence in its home state.

“Surpassing 50 locations and opening in our 8th state this year was an exceptional accomplishment,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “As we introduce honeygrow’s unique dining experience to new customers, we’re excited to continue expanding into 2025, and each of these locations shows how dedicated we are to continued growth in our existing markets based on the overwhelming positive feedback these communities have provided.”

honeygrow’s menu is designed to cater to a variety of preferences, featuring customizable options for stir-frys and salads. Every dish is made fresh to order, with a focus on high-quality ingredients that provide a nutritious and guilt-free dining experience.