honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant renowned for its wholesome and freshly made stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, announced its expansion into Ohio with two new lease signings for locations in Strongsville and North Canton.

With leases secured at 17830 Royalton Rd in Strongsville outside of Cleveland and 4525 Everhard Rd NW in North Canton near Akron, honeygrow continues its remarkable growth journey since its inception in Philadelphia in 2012. From its humble beginnings, honeygrow has rapidly expanded to over 45 locations across eight states, including Pennsylvania, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Virginia, and now Ohio.

“We’re beyond thrilled to join the Ohio community, notably in Strongsville and North Canton, with more restaurants on the way,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. Ohio represents our 8th state and we’re extremely excited to have new folks be a part of and enjoy the honeygrow experience. Our focus now is simply ensuring that we can consistently exceed their expectations.

honeygrow’s expansion into Ohio is part of the company’s broader growth strategy, aiming to continue expanding its footprint into strong suburban markets outside of its home state of Pennsylvania. On track to open more than 55 restaurants by the end of 2024, honeygrow remains dedicated to bringing its unique dining experience to new markets and communities nationwide.

honeygrow boasts a diverse menu featuring six year-round stir-fry (all under 800 calories), five hearty salads (under 700 calories), and customizable options to cater to individual preferences. Whether it’s steak, chicken, shrimp, turkey meatballs, tofu, or egg for protein, customers have a range of choices. honeygrow stir-fry also feature nutrition-packed, gluten-free rice noodles, freshly made egg white noodles or whole wheat noodles loaded with 13 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber. Guests can select from various sauces, dressings, add-ins, and garnishes, including veggies, fruits, cheeses, and nuts. All honeygrow menu items are customizable and made fresh to order.

Additionally, honeygrow offers signature honeybars, satisfying sweet cravings with fresh fruit, flavored honey, and assorted toppings. Customers can customize their honeybars with either cheesecake filling or vanilla yogurt as a base, and add-ins like berries, apples, grapes, or roasted apples. Toppings range from healthier options like coconut shavings and granola to more indulgent choices like milk chocolate chips, honey, streusel crumble, whipped cream, candied pecans, or brownie crumble.