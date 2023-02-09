Honeygrow Tests Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry and Noodle Soup

honeygrow is testing two new menu items at select locations in Philadelphia. The 31-unit fast-casual restaurant known for its simple, creative, and wholesome foods has locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. However, like many restaurant chains, honeygrow regularly tests menu items before potentially expanding their availability to other locations. The company, based in Philadelphia, has relied on its hometown fans for their feedback on new creations including its popular Garlic Butter sauce featuring chili crisp.

honeygrow’s Pesto Chicken Stir-Fry features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, grape tomatoes, snow peas, baby corn, shaved parmesan, and a new basil pesto sauce. It’s available for a limited-time only at 110 South 16th Street, Philadelphia.

The second item honeygrow is testing is Noodle Soup, available in Chicken Miso and Shrimp Miso varieties for a limited-time only at 15 South 11th Street, Philadelphia. Chicken Miso features freshly made egg white noodles, roasted chicken, mushrooms, carrots, curly kale, scallions, toasted sesame seeds, and the new Miso Ramen Broth, while Shrimp Miso features roasted shrimp.