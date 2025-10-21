honeygrow, the fast-casual restaurant known for its made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and honeybars, is serving up some comforting noodle love to make the day a bit brighter (and tastier) for federal employees impacted by the ongoing government shutdown.

Starting October 15, 2025, all twenty honeygrow locations in Virginia and Maryland are offering a 20% discount to federal workers impacted by the shutdown. There are no complicated forms. No red tape. No politics. Just delicious noodles, crunchy salads, and sweet honeybars. Federal employees can receive the discount by selecting ‘pay at register’ at checkout on the kiosk and presenting a valid government-issued ID at the register.