honeygrow, the Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant redefining better-for-you dining with freshly made-to-order stir-fry, salads, and its signature honeybar desserts, announced the opening of its newest location in Gahanna, Ohio, on October 24, 2025. Located at 4784 Morse Road, the new restaurant marks honeygrow’s sixth in Ohio and its first in the Columbus market.

To celebrate the grand opening, honeygrow hosted a special ribbon-cutting ceremony, and the first 50 guests to visit the new restaurant received a free honeygrow T-shirt plus acccess to a swag table and a prize wheel for a chance to win coupons, tote bags, and other prizes.

Additionally, honeygrow will donate $1 from every stir-fry sold during opening weekend to Mid-Ohio Food Collective, an organization whose mission is to end hunger one nourishing meal at a time while co-creating communities where everyone thrives. With MOFC’s goal of donating the equivalent of 5,000 meals, honeygrow’s contributions will help to serve the more than half a million people per year across 20 counties in central and eastern Ohio.

The Gahanna restaurant builds upon honeygrow’s successful entry into Ohio in 2024, where the brand quickly developed a strong following in the greater Cleveland area. Current locations include Akron, Canton, Strongsville, and Avon, with another restaurant recently opened in Mentor. With more than 67 locations across eight states, honeygrow continues to expand its footprint in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest.

“Columbus has an incredible food culture, and we see real opportunity to bring something new to the market,” said Justin Rosenberg, Founder and CEO of honeygrow. “At honeygrow, every dish is cooked to order and made with care. Gahanna represents another step toward our vision of making better-for-you dining exciting, unique, and full of flavor.”

At honeygrow, guests can customize meals with a variety of proteins such as steak, chicken, shrimp, tofu, or egg, paired with freshly made egg white noodles, protein-packed whole wheat noodles, gluten-free rice noodles, brown rice, or a vegetable base such as curly kale or arugula. The menu features a wide selection of sauces, dressings, and toppings, from roasted garlic to seasonal vegetables and cheeses. Guests can also enjoy honeygrow’s signature honeybar, a combination of fresh fruit, sweet toppings, and local honey for a light, colorful dessert.