Hopdoddy Burger Bar, renowned for its creative burger combinations, and Brother’s Bond, a distinguished name in the spirits industry, announced their newest collaboration: the Bourbon BBQ Burger. This innovative offering combines Hopdoddy’s culinary expertise with the rich, smoky flavors of Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

Crafted with passion, the co-branded Bourbon BBQ Burger features Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey in the BBQ glaze on roasted pulled pork, a beef patty, hot honey pickles, crispy fried onions, cilantro cabbage slaw & jalapenos, all nestled between a freshly baked egg bun. Each bite is perfectly balanced and irresistibly delicious.

“At Hopdoddy Burger Bar, creativity fuels our menu,” says Jennifer Faren, VP Marketing at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. “As we started imagining options for Father’s Day burger specials we were loving BBQ recipes. To kick it up a notch we created a unique bbq glaze with Brothers Bond Bourbon we know our guests are going to love!”

Brother’s Bond, known for its commitment to craftsmanship and tradition, is made from 100% natural ingredients from American farms. The Brother’s Bond bourbon brings a distinct richness and depth to the barbecue sauce with notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. This infusion not only enhances the burger’s flavor profile but also sets it apart from anything else on the market. “We are excited to partner again with Hopdoddy on a new burger featuring Brother’s Bond Bourbon BBQ sauce, that takes consumers on a culinary exploration enhanced with the rich notes found in our Straight Bourbon Whiskey,” says Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond. “Bringing together our two brands, both focused on creating a high-quality experience that stimulates conversation, is what it’s all about.”

Available from June 12 – June 16, 2024 at all 46 Hopdoddy Burger Bar locations, the Bourbon BBQ Burger is set to redefine the standard for gourmet burgers.