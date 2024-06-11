Hopdoddy Burger Bar, renowned for its creaCve burger combinaCons, and Brother’s Bond, a disCnguished name in the spirits industry, announce their newest collaboraCon: the Bourbon BBQ Burger. This innovaCve offering combines Hopdoddy’s culinary experCse with the rich, smoky flavors of Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

CraSed with passion, the co-branded Bourbon BBQ Burger features Brother’s Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey in the BBQ glaze on roasted pulled pork, a beef paVy, hot honey pickles, crispy fried onions, cilantro cabbage slaw & jalapenos, all nestled between a freshly baked egg bun. Each bite is perfectly balanced and irresisCbly delicious.

“At Hopdoddy Burger Bar, creaCvity fuels our menu,” says Jennifer Faren, VP MarkeCng at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. “As we started imagining opCons for Father’s Day burger specials we were loving BBQ recipes. To kick it up a notch we created a unique bbq glaze with Brothers Bond Bourbon we know our guests are going to love!”

Brother’s Bond, known for its commitment to craSsmanship and tradiCon, is made from 100% natural ingredients from American farms. The Brother’s Bond bourbon brings a disCnct richness and depth to the barbecue sauce with notes of caramel, vanilla, and oak. This infusion not only enhances the burger’s flavor profile but also sets it apart from anything else on the market. “We are excited to partner again with Hopdoddy on a new burger featuring Brother’s Bond Bourbon BBQ sauce, that takes consumers on a culinary exploraCon enhanced with the rich notes found in our Straight Bourbon Whiskey,” says Ian Somerhalder, co-founder of Brother’s Bond. “Bringing together our two brands, both focused on creaCng a high-quality experience that sCmulates conversaCon, is what it’s all about.”

Available from June 12 – June 16, 2024 at all 46 Hopdoddy Burger Bar locaCons, the Bourbon BBQ Burger is set to redefine the standard for gourmet burgers.