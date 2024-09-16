Hopdoddy Burger Bar is bringing the ultimate celebration to National Cheeseburger Day! On Wednesday, September 18, 2024, Hopdoddy is offering a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for burger fans—a chance to win Free Cheeseburgers for a Year.

Pulling out all the stops with a Golden Ticket Scratch-Off Giveaway, when guests dine in and purchase the Okie Dokie Smash burger of the month, they’ll receive an exclusive scratch-off ticket. With each scratch, diners have the chance to unlock a variety of amazing prizes, including the grand prize of Cheeseburgers for a Year—worth $650 in Hopdoddy gift cards.

“Burgers are what we do best at Hopdoddy, and we love giving our fans a reason to celebrate with us,” said Jennifer Faren, VP of Marketing at Hopdoddy. “This National Cheeseburger Day, we’re excited to reward our guests with a chance to enjoy our iconic burgers all year long, along with some other craveable prizes and exclusive swag.”

Here’s how it works: On September 18, head to any Hopdoddy location, dine in, and order the Okie Dokie Smash, a crave-worthy smashburger packed with flavor and exclusive to our September Burger of the Month lineup. With your order, you’ll receive a golden ticket scratch-off that could reveal one of the following incredible prizes:

Grand Prize:

10 Lucky Winners will receive Free Cheeseburgers for a Year, awarded as a $650 Hopdoddy gift card. That’s a year’s worth of our famous, chef-crafted cheeseburgers at your fingertips!

Secondary Prizes:

Didn’t hit the grand prize? Don’t worry, there are plenty of other goodies to go around! Additional prizes include Bounceback Free Items, such as a free shakes, shareables or even exclusive Hopdoddy swag, so no one leaves empty-handed.

Key Details: