Hopdoddy Burger Bar is bringing the heat this National Margarita Day with the Rings of Fire Margarita Battle, an interactive campaign where guests decide which bold and spicy margarita earns a spot on the official menu.

From February 18 through February 22, guests can sample two brand-new, spice-infused margaritas for free (excluding TN locations, where a nominal surcharge applies due to liquor laws) and vote for their favorite. The winning drink will be added to the menu for all to enjoy.

The contenders for this fiery face-off both feature Lalo Tequila:

Cool Burn – A crisp and refreshing fusion of spicy jalapeño and cucumber.

Blazing Saddle – A sweet-yet-smoky blend of spicy habanero and pineapple.

As a thank-you for participating, guests who cast their vote will receive a $5 cocktail reward to redeem on the winning margarita once it’s crowned champion.

“At Hopdoddy, we’re all about bold flavors and guest experiences that go beyond the ordinary,” said Jennifer Faren, VP of Marketing at Hopdoddy. “The Rings of Fire Margarita Battle lets our guests be part of the menu-development process while celebrating one of our favorite holidays—National Margarita Day!”

The voting period ends on February 22, just in time for the official National Margarita Day celebration, when the victorious margarita will be announced.

How to Participate:

Visit any Hopdoddy location between February 18 and February 22.

Enjoy a free sample (+1¢ in TN locations).

Cast your vote for Cool Burn or Blazing Saddle.

Receive a $5 cocktail bounceback reward for the winning drink. Email required for redemption.