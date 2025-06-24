The Strand at Huebner Oaks, a 73,920-square-foot neighborhood shopping center situated just off Interstate-10 and an active and important retail hub for San Antonio’s vibrant medical district, announced that it has signed a lease with Hopdoddy Burger Bar, one of Jimmy Kimmel’s and Rachael Ray’s favorite burger concepts in America! Hopdoddy, a fast-growing burger and craft beer concept founded by esteemed restaurateurs Larry Foles, Guy Villavaso, Larry Perdido and Chuck Smith, will open in the 2,989-square-foot freestanding pad space on the high-traffic corner of Huebner Oaks and Huebner Road that was previously occupied by Pei Wei. The Strand at Huebner Oaks’s, one of Whitestone REIT’s (NYSE: WSR) 29-owned shopping centers in Texas, expects Hopdoddy will open in the first quarter of 2026.

Hopdoddy was founded in 2010 with one particular mission in mind: to set a new standard for burger bars. Foles, Villavaso, Perdido and Smith set out to push the boundaries of what’s expected by bringing together craft beer and unique burger concoctions—all with high-quality ingredients and even higher standards. The chain has already amassed many impressive successes in its 15-year history, including building a strong and loyal repeat customer base, and being named one of the “The Best Burgers in America” by Food & Wine, one of the “33 Best Burgers in the Entire Country” by Thrillist, one of The Daily Meal’s best “101 Burgers in America,” and one of the “10 Brands to Watch” by CNBC and MSN.

“Despite the tremendous inbound interest we fielded in this premier pad space, we identified Hopdoddy as the brand we wanted to take it over for multiple reasons and are very excited that the deal came to fruition,” stated David Spagnolo, Regional Senior Vice President – Dallas/Austin for Whitestone. “Given The Strand at Huebner Oaks’s strategic location just off Interstate-10 and within 5-minutes of USAA’s corporate headquarters and San Antonio’s booming medical district, we felt it was critical that this site be filled by a concept that would cater to the strong daytime population of the area and its demand for freshness, quality and speed. Hopdoddy checked all those boxes, and its addition will allow us to maintain the center’s 100% occupancy rate while further elevating its tenant mix.”

Unlike many fast-casual burger chains, Hopdoddy is passionate about offering its guests 100% grass fed, regenerative beef and bison while promoting sustainable practices and partners that share its commitment to regenerative agriculture. Regenerative agriculture is a holistic system that aims to combat climate change and preserve natural resources by focusing on soil health, biodiversity and carbon sequestration. Some of the most popular menu options include: Buffalo Bill—100% grass fed pasture raised bison patty, topped with blue cheese spread, steakhouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce and Doddy Mayo; Magic Shroom—creamy goat cheese, field mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and basil pesto sauce; and Double Bacon Jam—two 1/4 pound beef patties topped with both white and yellow American cheeses, house-made tomato bacon jam, mustard grilled onions, pickles and mayo.

“We’re thrilled to expand our presence in San Antonio with our newest Hopdoddy location at The Strand at Huebner Oaks,” commented Jeff Chandler, CEO of Hopdoddy Burger Bar. This vibrant community is the perfect fit for our passion for craft burgers, craveable flavors and genuine hospitality. We can’t wait to welcome guests to our new home on Huebner Road.”

The Strand at Huebner Oaks, located at 11225 – 11255 Huebner Road, features a diverse roster of synergistic retailers, including Snooze A.M. Eatery, Half Price Books, Flying Saucer, CAVA and New Balance. The center benefits from a heavy daytime population, and its proximity to I-10 and Huebner Road results in more than 172,000 vehicles per day passing by the property each day. What’s more, the average household income and total population within a 3-mile radius is $89,164 and 133,914, respectively.