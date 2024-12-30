Hopdoddy Burger Bar is kicking off the New Year by introducing a vibrant lineup of zero-proof beverages, carefully crafted to bring all the flavor and none of the alcohol. Perfectly timed for Dry January, these drinks offer a delicious and refreshing way to celebrate without compromise.

“At Hopdoddy, we’re all about creating memorable experiences for our guests, and that includes offering something for everyone,” said Jennifer Faren, VP of Marketing at Hopdoddy. “Building on our existing relationship with Athletic Brewing, we’re proud to expand our beverage menu with these zero-proof options that are every bit as creative, flavorful, and fun as our classic cocktails.”

Introducing Zero-Proof Stars:

Hopdoddy’s new features include premium zero-proof partners that elevate the alcohol-free experience:

3 New NA Spirits : Almave Tequila, featured in the NA Margarita, NA Prickly Pear Margarita, and the NA Spicy Paloma; Martini & Rossi Apertivo, featured in the NA Spritz; and Lyre’s Whiskey, featured in the NA Blackberry Bramble, bring authentic cocktail flavors without the alcohol.

Each offering has been crafted with the same high-quality ingredients and attention to detail as Hopdoddy’s renowned cocktails, ensuring that guests have a flavorful and satisfying experience. Whether you’re fully embracing Dry January, a designated driver, or just looking for a great-tasting alternative, Hopdoddy’s zero-proof lineup has you covered.

Don’t miss the opportunity to try these delicious zero-proof creations, now available at all Hopdoddy locations.