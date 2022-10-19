Hopdoddy Burger Bar Will Open First Georgia and Florida Stores in Q4

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, offering an elevated craft food experience in a casual setting, will continue expanding its footprint with its first locations in Georgia and Florida opening in Q4 of this year.

The company opened its first Georgia restaurant in Atlanta on Oct. 4 and plans to open in Gainesville, Florida, on Nov. 15. The brand’s expansion comes as Hopdoddy converts Grub Burger Bar locations after its January 2022 acquisition, bringing the brand’s total presence to 50 locations in eight states.

“We’re committed to bringing a taste of Austin, Texas, to Georgia and Florida, especially after hearing how guests in these markets crave elevated burger builds,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. “Our conversions of existing Grub locations into Hopdoddy restaurants have strategically amplified our growth efforts, and we’re confident our new fans will fall in love with our one-of-a-kind fries, margaritas and boozy shakes.”

Known for mindfully sourced ingredients, Hopdoddy’s menu features humanely, sustainably raised Certified Piedmontese Beef, non-GMO Beyond Meat, regeneratively farmed Force of Nature bison, and Red Bird Farms’ cage-free, steroid-free and gluten-free chicken.

In addition to offering ethically sourced proteins, all Hopdoddy restaurants bake three different types of buns in-house daily and hand-cut fries from the freshest, family-farmed Chipperbec potatoes each morning. The restaurant’s signature shareable fry bowls offer guests a communal experience, with each bowl serving 3-4 guests. Guests can choose from several different potato and sweet potato fry flavors, including Parmesan truffle, green chile queso, hot honey sage and more.