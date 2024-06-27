Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced the launch of its exclusive hand-crafted sodas, available in-store only from July 3 – August 6, 2024.

Hopdoddy’s new line of hand-crafted sodas bring a creative twist to classic Coca-Cola beverages, showcasing distinctive flavor blends reminiscent of the viral Dirty Soda trend on social media. The flavors include:

Cherry Dream: Coke, Cherry Syrup, and Cream

Coke, Cherry Syrup, and Cream Frosted Fanta: Fanta, White Chocolate Syrup, and Cream

Fanta, White Chocolate Syrup, and Cream Strawberry Bliss: Sprite, Strawberry Syrup, and Cream

Sprite, Strawberry Syrup, and Cream Velvet Cream: Barq’s Rootbeer, Vanilla Syrup, and Cream

Barq’s Rootbeer, Vanilla Syrup, and Cream Dr Coco: Dr Pepper, Coconut, Lime, and Cream

“At Hopdoddy, we’re passionate about blending flavors to craft unique and refreshing beverages. Hand-crafted sodas are an exciting addition to our menu, inspired by the viral dirty soda trend that caught our attention.” – Jennifer Faren, VP of Marketing at Hopdoddy Burger Bar. “We’re confident that our guests will love these new drinks, which can also be made boozy with a splash of Deep Eddy Vodka for an extra twist!“

This innovation is made possible through Hopdoddy’s partnership with Coke, enabling the brand to introduce even more unique beverage options. Stay tuned for many more exciting menu innovations to come!