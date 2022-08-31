Hopdoddy Partners with Black Fret to Award $50K in Grants to Local Musicians

Hopdoddy Burger Bar has partnered with music nonprofit Black Fret to award $50,000 in grants to local musicians to help amp up their careers through the new Tuned In campaign, running today through Oct. 25.

Throughout the campaign, Hopdoddy fans can listen to curated Tuned In artist playlists at restaurants or on streaming services and vote for their favorites. Hopdoddy will award one $10,000 grant, two $7,000 grants, two $5,000 grants and four $4,000 grants to musicians and bands this December based on fan votes.

“Supporting our local Hopdoddy communities has always been at the forefront of our brand and music has been in our DNA since we first opened our doors in Austin, the Live Music Capital of the World,” says Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. “Through our Tuned In campaign with Black Fret, we’re able to deliver more good vibes to our guests while introducing local musicians to new fans and awarding potentially career-making grants.”

Guests can contribute by purchasing the Goodnight/Good Cause burger, made with Piedmontese beef, Tillamook cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, jalapeños, caffeinated BBQ sauce, Doddy Mayo, lettuce and tomato, or the new Texas Sling cocktail in collaboration with Tito’s Handmade Vodka featuring cherry, lime, pineapple, burnt orange and honey spiced liqueur. A portion of sales from both menu items will directly benefit Black Fret musicians. Hopdoddy fans can also make donations to the Tuned In campaign at checkout with any purchase. Visit Hopdoddy.com/giveback to learn more.

“Our shared passion for supporting the arts throughout the country makes this partnership a natural fit,” says Black Fret Vice Chairman and Co-Founder Matt Ott. “Hopdoddy is now one of our largest corporate partners to date, helping us expand to new states and support even more local musicians across the country.”

Since 2013, Black Fret has distributed more than $3.5 million to empower musicians like Black Pumas, Shakey Graves and Wild Child to create and perform new music.