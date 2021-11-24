Hopdoddy Partners with Force of Nature to Build its Buffalo Bill Burger

Hopdoddy Burger Bar, a leader in the better burger space, has partnered with Force of Nature to provide the highest quality free-range, grass-fed bison for its famous Buffalo Bill burger or as an alternative patty option in any burger on the menu. The new partnership is Hopdoddy’s latest step in evolving and elevating the better burger concept it pioneered more than a decade ago with the opening of its first Austin location.

Located in Dripping Springs, Texas, Force of Nature is committed to regenerative farming, a practice that can help reverse climate change by rebuilding organic matter in soil and restoring degraded soil biodiversity. All Force of Nature animals are raised in environments that encourage the expression of their natural behaviors while consuming the diets that they were biologically engineered and evolved to eat. In addition to the eco and animal impact, the result is delicious, juicier, better-for-you meat.

“At Hopdoddy, we’ve always looked for the best ingredients we could possibly find and, over the years, have continued our mission to provide our guests with ingredients that not only taste better but are also better for them and the environment. Force of Nature checks all those boxes and then some,” says Hopdoddy Vice President of Culinary Matt Schweitzer. “It’s our constant search for ever-better ingredients that sets us apart from competitors who are satisfied with ‘good enough.’”

Guests can enjoy Force of Nature bison as the protein in any of Hopdoddy’s burger builds. It is highlighted in the Buffalo Bill burger, featuring a single, half-pound bison patty topped with crumbled blue cheese, steakhouse bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, buffalo sauce and Doddy Mayo.

Other better ingredients at Hopdoddy include humanely, sustainably raised Certified Piedmontese Beef, non-GMO Beyond Meat, family-farmed Chipperbec potatoes and Red Bird Farms’ cage-free, steroid-free and gluten-free chicken.