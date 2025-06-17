Hoshizaki Alliance (Hoshizaki USA Holdings, Inc.), a leading group of foodservice manufacturing companies in the Americas, is excited to announce that it has entered into an agreement and plan of merger for the purposes of acquiring Structural Concepts Corporation, a premier U.S. manufacturer of food display cases. The transaction is expected to close by the end of July 2025, pending customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

With the addition of Structural Concepts, Hoshizaki Alliance’s group of manufacturers—including Hoshizaki America, Inc., Lancer Worldwide, Jackson Warewashing Systems, Fogel Group, and Hoshizaki Macom will now offer an even more comprehensive lineup of solutions tailored to the evolving needs of the industry.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Structural Concepts team to the Hoshizaki family,” exclaimed Chris Karssiens, President of Hoshizaki USA Holdings, Inc. “Their reputation for innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers. By joining forces, we are poised to set new standards in food display and refrigeration, empowering our customers with expanded choices and outstanding service.”

Structural Concepts, headquartered in Muskegon, Michigan, is renowned for its commitment to quality, excellence, and forward-thinking product development. This acquisition marks a significant step in Hoshizaki Alliance’s strategy to broaden its product portfolio and better serve customers in the foodservice, supermarket, and c-store markets.

“We couldn’t be more excited to join the Hoshizaki family of companies,” said Joe Mockus, CEO of Structural Concepts. “From a management perspective, we are looking forward to our upcoming ownership transition as an opportunity to grow our core business and to leverage the world-class capabilities, extensive product line, and deep customer relationships of Hoshizaki.”