Hospeco Brands Group Releases New Enviro Gards Organic Maxi Pads Vend Pack

Menstrual care for the away-from-home market goes green with Hospeco Brands Group’s new Enviro Gards Organic Maxi Pads Vend Pack. Every detail has been thoughtfully considered to introduce a more natural product that contributes less disposable waste to the environment. Each pad features a pesticide-free, 100% organic cotton top sheet; a compostable box; and an innovative, biodegradable, and compostable bioplastic barrier film and wrapper. Enviro Gards Pads are chlorine-free, dioxin-free, and fragrance-free.

Cotton is among nature’s most absorbent materials, and it is also more breathable than synthetic barriers. As such, Enviro Gards’ cotton top sheet provides a softer, more comfortable, non-irritating absorptive top sheet that allows the user’s skin to breathe and lowers the risk of any allergic reaction.

Multi-channel embossing wicks, absorbs, and locks in fluid, while wings provide maximum side protection and help to keep the pad in place.

Pad performance tests demonstrate that Enviro Gards Organic Maxi Pads absorb 15% more liquid and at a rate 80% faster and much more consistent than some other competing organic brands with a much lower standard deviation. Enviro Gards provide the confidence and security required during periods.

Increased consumer awareness of the environmental impact of disposable products like menstrual care protection prompted research on ways to reduce waste, particularly with the use of single-use plastics. Answering the call, Enviro Gards’ 100% organic cotton construction increases sustainability, while the introduction of the compostable packaging along with the bioplastic barrier film and overwrap reduces bulk in the waste stream.

Supported by over twenty-five years of research, these bioplastics are environmentally friendly while maintaining product quality and performance with an efficient use of resources.

It is estimated that the global demand for organic and natural menstrual care products will grow, boosting market share to $770 million between 2020-2024. Given such a large consumer base, offering an organic pad to patrons makes good sense — for the consumer, your business, and the environment.