Fleetwood Snack LLC, the parent company affiliated with Saint Louis-based dessert brand Hot Box Cookies, announced the acquisition of Cookie Co., LLC, a rapidly growing cookie chain based in Redlands, California. The strategic transaction marks Fleetwood Snack’s second transaction of the year and a significant step in its ongoing national expansion strategy.

“Hot Box Cookies and Cookie Co. share a passion for product excellence and community impact, making this a natural and exciting partnership.” Said Matt Thomas, Founder of Cookie Co.

With this acquisition, Fleetwood Snack LLC now operates 26 brick-and-mortar locations across eight states: Missouri, Kansas, Arizona, California, Illinois, Idaho, North Carolina, and Texas. The addition of Cookie Co. adds new markets and momentum to a fast-growing portfolio of physical stores and multi-channel operations.

Founded in 2008, Hot Box Cookies is known for its made-from-scratch, baked-fresh-daily cookies, specializing in cookie delivery and gifting. The company has built a loyal fanbase across the Midwest for its creative flavors and commitment to quality.

Cookie Co., LLC, launched in 2020 in Redlands, California, has quickly gained attention for its community-focused approach and rotating weekly cookie menu featuring bold and indulgent flavors. With a mission of “Cookies, Community, and Connection,” Cookie Co. brings a values-driven culture and growing customer base to the Fleetwood family.

“This acquisition represents more than just growth—it reflects the companies continued push towards an omni channel revenue strategy and mission to deliver a more robust gifting experience to customers nationwide.” Said Ryan Rich, President of Fleetwood.

In addition to the 26 current locations, the company plans to add 15 additional brick-and-mortar stores locations by the end of the year, as well as explore additional transactions with other dessert centric brands. Last week, the company launched a new fulfillment and virtual location in Chesterfield, Missouri, as part of its broader effort to diversify across multiple sales channels.