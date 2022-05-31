Hot Chicken Takeover to Open First NYC Location

Hot Chicken Takeover (HCT), the pop-up turned fast-growing concept serving Nashville-style hot chicken is opening its first New York City location at JACX&CO in Long Island City. What makes their chicken so irresistible is that it’s marinated for 18 hours and fried-to-order with four heat levels from no heat to their famous “Holy #&@*%?! HCT’s chicken is gaining a loyal following thanks to its scratch recipes, quality ingredients and fresh, never frozen chicken. HCT will also be serving classic sides and fixings, including their famous Miss B’s Banana Pudding, Ma’s Slaw, hand punched fries, and Ma’s Sweet Tea.

Established in 2014, HCT is beloved among chicken lovers craving deep, spicy flavor and those who support community-oriented businesses. HCT intentionally provides supportive employment to those who have been impacted by the justice system and broader adversity associated due to incarceration, homelessness, and addiction. HCT calls this Fair Chance Employment and has begun working with local organizations in New York to staff their teams based on employees’ future, not their past. The brand intends it’s newest Long Island City restaurant to follow suit with it’s existing Ohio locations, targeting the majority of their employees to benefit from their Fair Chance approach.

“HCT’s unbelievable chicken and Midwest hospitality are a perfect fit for New York City, one of THE best food communities in the country,” says Joe DeLoss, Founder of Hot Chicken Takeover. “We believe New Yorkers will fall in love with our generous portions and juicy, crispy, and perfectly spiced chicken. We’re bringing some of our best items to this location, but this is just the beginning - we’re only getting started.”

The first-ever New York HCT is located within JACX&CO in Long Island City, among several acclaimed food stalls. Located at 28-17 Jackson Avenue near Queens Boulevard, JACX&CO houses a collection of known and new culinary concepts, all offering delicious food and warm hospitality from celebrated chefs. HCT is also available for catering and on DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. HCT will also be expanding with 3 new openings in the fall.