Hot Dog on a Stick is saying “Cheese!” for National Cheese Day, June 4. Starting June 1 through June 4 at participating locations, guests can buy one, get one free Cheese on a Stick in-store or online through order.hotdogonastick.com with the code CHEESEDAY24.

“For all of the cheese lovers out there, we wanted to provide a deal that is easy to pull apart—a free Cheese on the Stick,” says Taylor Fischer, VP of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Our Cheese on a Stick products have earned a coveted reputation with fans thanks to our top-secret Party Batter and great selection of cheese options—American and Pepper Jack. We can’t wait to stick smiles on our fans faces and say cheese for National Cheese Day.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with nearly 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.