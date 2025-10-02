Hot Dog on a Stick, the all-American, beach-born brand owned by FAT Brands Inc., announces the opening of its new location in Sacramento at DOCO (Downtown Commons). The restaurant will feature Hot Dog on a Stick’s fan-favorite menu offerings, including fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

“We are thrilled to bring Hot Dog on a Stick to the heart of Sacramento at DOCO, the city’s ultimate dining and shopping destination, expanding on our two existing locations in the area,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “For more than 70 years, Hot Dog on a Stick has remained dedicated to serving up smiles with our craveable Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick offerings and signature hand-stomped lemonade. DOCO is the perfect place for us to continue that tradition and connect further with the community.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with approximately 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.

Located at 414 K Street #210 Sacramento, CA, 95814, the new Hot Dog on a Stick location at DOCO can be found in West Plaza on the second-level terrace. In celebration of the new opening, Hot Dog on a Stick, in partnership with DOCO, will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Oct. 3 at 10:30 a.m.