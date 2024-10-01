Hot Dog on a Stick, FAT Brands’ iconic, beach-born brand known for its fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and Hot Dog on a Stick products, announces its latest limited-time creation–-Lychee Lemonade. The all-new Lychee Lemonade, available at participating locations starting today, Oct. 1, and through Dec. 31, blends the sweetness of lychee with a floral aroma and a hint of tangy lemon for the ultimate fruity flavor profile.

While the brand is famous for its Original Hand-Stomped Lemonade, it remains committed to hand-stomping new, inventive offerings that appeal to its loyal fan base. As always, Lychee Lemonade is available fresh or frozen and is the perfect complement to Hot Dog on a Stick’s beloved stick products.

“For our limited-time offerings, we continue to look at trending, delicious flavors,” said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “Lychee checks all the boxes—it is unique, fresh and gaining popularity with consumers, especially across the west coast. We look forward to sharing this craveable new lemonade with our loyal fans.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with nearly 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.