Hot Dog on a Stick Adds Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach born brand, is adding a little kick to its dip. Debuting April 4, a brand-new Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce will be available at participating locations nationwide. Providing the perfect balance of spiciness and creaminess, the Jalapeño Ranch is available for just 99 cents through June 26.

The Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce makes for a perfect pairing with Hot Dog on a Stick’s fan favorite, Pepper Jack Cheese on a Stick, made with real Wisconsin cheese. This hot duo is sure to satisfy guests’ cravings. From April 11 to April 15, the all-American brand will also be kicking things up a notch for rewards app members with a buy two Cheese on a Sticks and get a free Jalapeño Ranch Dipping Sauce deal. Offer valid online at participating locations with the code SPICE.

“We are excited to heat up our menu this month at Hot Dog on a Stick,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We loved our fans’ reactions and feedback to our recent Cheetos Flamin’ Hot collaboration and wanted to offer a similar spicy special to feed the fire. We can’t want to see what our guests think of our new spicy limited time offering.”