Hot Dog on a Stick Debuts Pineberry Lemonade

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, has officially debuted an all-new Pineberry Lemonade. Available for a limited time only, the refreshing lemonade features pineberry, a trending strawberry variation with the refreshing taste of ripe strawberries and sweet pineapple.

Perfectly sweet Pineberry Lemonade is the perfect addition to Hot Dog on a Stick’s Sampler Platter, which includes four stick items and one regular side for $16.99. Like every limited-time Hot Dog on a Stick lemonade, Pineberry Lemonade is also available as a frozen drink. The new lemonade offering is available through the end of December.

“We loved the sunny flavor and festive feel that the Pineberry Lemonade’s name brought to mind,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “We can assure you that the juicy and bright taste of our Pineberry Lemonade is the unexpected flavor you didn’t know you needed this holiday season!”