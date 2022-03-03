Hot Dog on a Stick Introduces New Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade

Hot Dog on a Stick is introducing a new, limited-edition flavor of its classic, hand-stomped lemonade: Blue Cotton Candy. Through March 31, customers will be able to enjoy the brightly colored, one-of-a-kind flavor as it arrives just in time for springtime weather.

Hot Dog on a Stick’s original and frozen lemonades are made fresh with Ventura California lemons that are hand-stomped daily in-store. With a bright blue hue and a refreshingly sweet flavor reminiscent of the boardwalk favorite, Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade is the perfect complement to any of Hot Dog on a Stick’s made-to-order, signature stick offerings such as the original hot dog or the craveable cheese on a stick.

“Hot Dog on a Stick’s lemonade has been a staple for more than 75 years. In that time, our team has remained committed to introducing trend-forward, seasonal flavors to continue the tradition of Sticking a Smile on Your Face,” says Annica Conrad, Chief Marketing Officer for FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Our Blue Cotton Candy Lemonade not only pays homage to Hot Dog on a Stick’s boardwalk roots, but also provides a sweet, new option for our fans to enjoy.”