Hot Dog on a Stick Launches JOLLY RANCHER Watermelon Lemonade

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, debuts its newest lemonade mashup: JOLLY RANCHER Watermelon Lemonade. The new, juicy flavor follows the success of Hot Dog on a Stick’s first JOLLY RANCHER-infused lemonade, Blue Raspberry, in May. Customers can enjoy the limited time only lemonade during the month of June at participating locations.

The JOLLY RANCHER Watermelon Lemonade is the perfect pairing to a savory, made-to-order Original Hot Dog on a Stick. The sweet yet refreshing lemonade can be ordered as an original or frozen beverage both in-store and online.

“We’re thrilled to be offering another candy-inspired lemonade in partnership with such an iconic brand as JOLLY RANCHER,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “The JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry Lemonade was one of our highest performing limited time lemonade offerings to date. Coming off the success of our first collaboration with the hard candy brand in May, we can’t wait to see how our fans respond to our watermelon flavor this month.”