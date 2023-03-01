Hot Dog on a Stick Now Serving Wildberry Lemonade

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, announced the debut of an all-new lemonade available through April, Wildberry Lemonade. A refreshing blend of blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, Wildberry Lemonade can be ordered as an original or frozen beverage both in-store and online.

Berry flavors continue to resonate with Hot Dog on a Stick fans, who loved the highly successful Pineberry Lemonade limited time flavor that launched in Nov. 2022. The brand will play into this further for 2023, by stomping out other wildly delicious berry lemonades.

“With warmer weather around the corner, we are excited to introduce our guests to a flavor that provides a perfect transition to spring,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “We have seen an overwhelmingly positive response from our fans for berry themed lemonades so we can’t wait to see how wild they are for our Wildberry Lemonade.”