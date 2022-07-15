Hot Dog on a Stick Offering BOGO Deal for National Hot Dog Day

Hot Dog on a Stick is cooking up the ultimate deal for fans in honor of National Hot Dog Day this year. On July 20, rewards members can redeem a sizzling hot buy one, get one free Original Turkey on a Stick or Veggie on a Stick deal. The promotion will be available in-store and online at all participating locations.

No matter which of the two famous Hot Dog on a Sticks customers choose to indulge in on National Hot Dog Day, they can count on their bonus stick to be ‘top dog.’ Hot Dog on a Stick is best known for a wide variety of signature offerings such as the Original Hot Dog on a Stick and their refreshing hand-stomped lemonade. Each stick is dipped in the brand’s top secret, famous Party Batter and cooked to golden perfection.

“We wanted to stick a smile on our fans’ faces this year as, after all, we do share a name with one of the most celebrated American foods, the hot dog,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “We welcome all to come join us on National Hot Dog Day to enjoy one of our irresistible Turkey or Veggie on a Sticks and hope to bring a bit of California sunshine to everyone’s day.”