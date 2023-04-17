Hot Dog on a Stick Plans Grand Reopening for Original Muscle Beach Location

Hot Dog on a Stick announced an official grand reopening celebration to commemorate the refreshed look of the chain’s original Muscle Beach location on April 22. Since reopening in Oct. 2022, the brand has been planning the ultimate party for fans to enjoy during the anniversary month of Hot Dog on a Stick’s very first opening.

The celebration kicks off with a splash — free lemonade. From 2 to 4 p.m. on April 22, Hotdoggers will be handing out free small Original Lemonades. Fans can even try their hand at Hot Dog on a Stick’s signature lemonade-making method, lemon stomping.

Hot Dog on a Stick is also looking forward to welcoming beloved former employees, lovingly known as ‘Hotdoggers,’ at a reunion at the grand reopening. All current and former Hot Dog on a Stick employees are invited. The brand will also be giving away exclusive swag including striped t-shirts, hats and more.

“Celebrating this moment for Hot Dog on a Stick is something we’ve been looking forward to for some time,” says Jenn Johnston, President of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “Hot Dog on a Stick is an icon in American pop culture, and it is only fitting to throw a fun-filled beach bash to celebrate the refreshed look of the stand that made us famous almost 80 years ago. We look forward to seeing fans and our amazing Hotdoggers at our beachside event.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in sunny Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with over 50 locations throughout the U.S. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products which pair perfectly with HEINZ ketchup.