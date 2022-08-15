Hot Dog on a Stick Rolls Out Special Deal for National Lemonade Day

Hot Dog on a Stick is stomping out a tantalizing deal this year for National Lemonade Day. On August 20, fans who purchase a small Coconut Lemonade will receive a second for free. The buy-one-get-one promotion will be available in-store at participating locations and online with the code LEMONS.

Hot Dog on a Stick’s Coconut Lemonade is the brand’s newest flavor addition for the month of August. The flavor combination puts a tropical spin on the chain’s signature lemonade recipe, made fresh daily with hand-stomped Ventura County lemons. Guests can celebrate the holiday with this exclusive lemonade offering – a refreshing complement to Hot Dog on a Stick’s sweet and savory menu items.

“For over 75 years, we have been dedicated to providing a fresh take on lemonade,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “On National Lemonade Day, we always look to provide a unique twist to the day to celebrate this commitment to our guests. This year, we tapped into our newest flavor creation for the month, Coconut Lemonade, for a tropical fueled deal that we hope our loyal fans appreciate.