Hot Dog on a Stick Signs Deal to Grow in Iraq

FAT Brands, parent company of Hot Dog on a Stick and 16 other restaurant concepts, announced a new development deal to open 10 new franchised locations in Iraq. In partnership with Global Vita USA LLC, 10 Hot Dog on a Stick locations will open throughout the country over the next five years, with the first units set to open in 2024.

“Global Vita USA LLC continues to be a great growth partner for FAT Brands in the Middle East,” said Taylor Wiederhorn, Chief Development Officer of FAT Brands. “Coming off of the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express, Great American Cookies and Marble Slab Creamery development deal announcement in Iraq earlier this year, we are thrilled to align with the group to make another iconic brand available in the country, Hot Dog on a Stick. This expansion signifies our commitment to bringing the classic Hot Dog on a Stick experience to global audiences in the years to come.”

The first Hot Dog on a Stick opened in 1946 in Santa Monica, CA, situated on the famous Muscle Beach. Initially a food stand, the brand known for its trademark colors of red, white, and blue, with a splash of lemonade, has since grown into a cultural phenomenon with over 50 locations. Greeted by smiling Hotdoggers, customers can enjoy fresh, hand-stomped lemonade and made-to-order Hot Dog on a Stick and Cheese on a Stick products.