Hot Dog on a Stick Unveils Jolly Rancher Blue Raspberry Lemonade

Hot Dog on a Stick, the iconic beach-born brand known for its hand-stomped lemonade made fresh with Ventura County lemons, announced its newest limited-time lemonade flavor: JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry. During the month of May, customers can enjoy Hot Dog on a Stick’s famously tart lemonade infused with the bold and juicy Blue Raspberry flavor from the beloved hard candy brand, JOLLY RANCHER.

Hot Dog on a Stick patrons are invited to “join the flavor ride” at participating locations nationwide. As the perfect accompaniment to Hot Dog on a Stick’s made-to-order, signature stick offerings such as the Original Hot Dog on a Stick or the craveable cheese on a stick, the JOLLY RANCHER Blue Raspberry Lemonade can be ordered as an original or frozen beverage.

“Our brand is built around bringing happiness to our fans and we are confident this new flavor collaboration with JOLLY RANCHER will accomplish that,” says Katie Thoms, Senior Director of Marketing of FAT Brands’ Quick-Service Division. “We love partnering with fellow nostalgic brands to create memorable dining moments for our customers.”