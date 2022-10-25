    Hot Dog on a Stick's Spook Deal Returns with $1 Sticks

    Industry News | October 25, 2022

    Hot Dog on a Stick welcomes the return of their “Stick-Or-Treat” deal to celebrate the spooky season. From Oct. 28 through Oct. 31, Hot Dog on a Stick will be offering $1 Original Turkey and Veggie Sticks at participating locations and via online ordering.

    Whether customers choose to indulge in the chain’s frightfully flavorsome Original Turkey Stick, or opt for a devilishly delicious Veggie Stick, it would be “ghoulish” to pass on this limited-time offer. Stick or Treaters are also invited to pair their $1 Sticks with Hot Dog on a Stick’s classic, Hand-Stomped Lemonade to sweeten the deal.

    “This limited-time treat is no trick, and we hope all of our fans stop by Halloween weekend to grab a savory Hot Dog on a Stick at a bone-chilling price,” says Kate Fortune, Senior Director of Marketing for Hot Dog on a Stick. “Our “Stick-Or-Treat” deal has put a smile on our loyal customers’ faces for many Halloweens, and we are excited to be bringing it back again this season.”

