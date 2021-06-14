Hot Head Burritos Adding Sixth Restaurant in Indiana

Hot Head Burritos announced a sixth Indiana location that is opening soon in New Castle, Indiana. The restaurant will be located at 1480 South Memorial Drive Suite A in New Castle and offers approximately 1300 square feet indoors that will seat over 40 guests. For super fast service, a convenient pick up window will be available at the New Castle location. This location will bring 20-30 jobs to the area. “Mike” Qaisar Mehmood, owner of seven restaurants in the Hot Head Burritos chain will be the operator. “New Castle is sure to love all the options they can get at Hot Head. The variety of sauce and number of ingredient options will definitely have people coming back,” says Mehmood. “We are looking forward to the grand opening.”

New Castle Hot Head Burritos is Hiring. Interested applicants should go to https://hotheadburritos.com/application and select the “New Castle” tab.

With a focus on unique sauces from Mild to Wild, Hot Head Burritos customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking. Sauce options include everything from a traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. Innovation is key at Hot Head Burritos. In store, burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. Margaritas and craft beer options are available at select locations. The new Abrazo Taco features a soft tortilla shell covered in warm queso hugging a crunching taco shell with all your favorite ingredients.

Delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates is available at most locations based on third party availability.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to over 80 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises in addition to Area Development. Opportunities are available for experienced, multi-unit operators nationwide.