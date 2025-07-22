Hot Head Burritos is strengthening its presence in the Hoosier State with the grand opening of its newest restaurant at 521 7th St. in Auburn on Tuesday, July 8.

The public grand opening will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the DeKalb Chamber Partnership. Guests are invited to join the festivities, pick up free branded swag like koozies and bottle openers and receive coupons for future visits.

Earlier this week, to kick off the celebration ahead of the grand opening, Hot Head Burritos hosted a special First Responders Night on Monday, July 7, to honor the city’s heroic first responders and thank them for their service. Hot Head Burritos is proud to celebrate the community that made this restaurant possible, with more than 30 Auburn residents coming together to bring the new location to life.

“Opening the doors to our location here in Auburn feels like the right fit,” said franchisee James Miller II. “We’ve built a great team here in Auburn, and we can’t wait to welcome folks in and show them what Hot Head is all about.”

Miller and his team bring more than 25 years of foodservice experience, with one existing Hot Head Burritos unit and plans to open three more in the next few years. This new store continues a series of openings for Hot Head Burritos as the brand spreads into high-traffic, strategic markets across the U.S. — positioning the franchise for accelerated growth nationwide.

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a fast-growing favorite with stores spanning across several states, thanks to its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild. With over 40 fresh ingredients and scratch-made, crave-worthy food prepared daily, Hot Head Burritos pairs strong unit economics with a standout menu that has contributed to a growing national footprint and increased interest from franchisees.

Hot Head Burritos in Auburn will be open Monday – Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. This marks the brand’s ninth restaurant in Indiana and 86th systemwide.