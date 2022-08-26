Hot Head Burritos Begins Hiring for its Upcoming Van Wert, Ohio, Location

Hot Head Burritos is now hiring for the upcoming opening of its new location at 1038 S Washington St, Van Wert, Ohio, across from Van Wert County Fairgrounds. This restaurant offers 2200 square feet that will seat over 35 guests, plus convenient drive thru service.

This location will bring 20-30 jobs to the area. Van Wert resident Nathan Rager, also owner of Rager’s Original Sausage Sandwich, is the store owner. “We are looking forward to the grand opening of our first Hot Head Burrito location in Van Wert!!” Says Rager. “Fast, convenient service, great flavors and lots of menu options will make Hot Head Van Wert’s new go-to for burritos, bowls, tacos and more.“

Van Wert Hot Head Burritos is Hiring. Interested applicants should go to https://hotheadburritos.com/application and select the “Van Wert” tab.

With a focus on unique sauces from Mild to Wild, Hot Head Burritos customers can enjoy our products exactly to their liking. Sauce options include everything from a traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. Innovation is key at Hot Head Burritos. In store, burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas are also available “Toasted” - crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. Margaritas and craft beer options are available at select locations. Delivery via DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats and Postmates is available at most locations based on third party availability.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to 85 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises in addition to Area Development. Opportunities are available for experienced, multi-unit operators nationwide.