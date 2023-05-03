Hot Head Burritos to Celebrate Cinco De Mayo All Month Long

Hot Head Burritos decided one day just wasn’t enough so welcome to Cinco De Montho at Hot Head Burritos. The fiesta kicks off on May 5th with 5 times loyalty points on all purchases in store or online! The party continues with almost 200,000 prizes in the first ever Scratch N Win contest. Prizes include Free Burritos for 1 year for 100 lucky winners, free burritos, bowls, queso, guacamole and drinks for thousands more plus 1 lucky winner will get a free trip to Cancun Mexico or $3500 in cash. Customers in all 80+ locations will receive a scratch off card with a purchase or by requesting one from Hot Head Burritos headquarters, while supplies last.

The Sauce is the Boss at Hot Head Burritos. With 12 signature sauces, ranging from Mild to Wild, customers can enjoy their meal exactly to their liking. Whether they like a mild ranch, straight habernano, signature Hot Head Sauce to customer favorite Sweet Habernano, Hot Head has a sauce for everyone. 19 toppings and 10 protein options served in Burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos and quesadillas are the reason customers come back day after day. Hot Head has also led the pack by offering “Toasted” burritos and bowls- crispy and hot all in under 60 seconds. For guests with a sweet tooth, Killer Brownies, cookies and churros are available at most locations.

Hot Head Burritos is actively growing through franchise opportunities. Territories are available in the Midwest and Florida for both individual unit franchises and Area Developer opportunities. To learn more, please visit https://hotheadburritos.com/franchise

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to over 80 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Hot Head Burritos