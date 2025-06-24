With the first half of the year in the books, Hot Head Burritos is maintaining rapid growth, backed by new restaurant openings, menu innovations and effective campaigns that connect with today’s diners while reinforcing its position as a go-to for fast, fresh and flavorful meals.

Following a March opening in Cincinnati and a June debut in Bluffton, Indiana, Hot Head continues to expand strategically. These openings come alongside an inked five-store development deal in New Jersey, with additional agreements underway as the brand strengthens its national footprint.

The menu continues to evolve with new items designed to meet the tastes and lifestyles of today’s guests. This includes a juicier, flavorful steak marinade developed in partnership with Nestlé Professional Solutions, now featured in burritos, bowls and more. The revamped steak also serves as the base for the Steak Power Bowl, a high-protein option that led to the launch of items like the Southwest Steak.

Hot Head also rolled out Mexican rice across all locations, offering guests a new way to enjoy and build their dishes. As a sweet treat, sopapillas — light, fried pastries topped with cinnamon sugar — are being tested in Dayton-area stores to give diners a way to finish their meals on a high note. With summer in full swing, Hot Head is currently featuring Hawaiian-inspired burritos and bowls that tap into bright, seasonal trends.

“This has been one of our most exciting starts to the year,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “From product innovation to entering new markets, we’re moving forward with purpose — building a brand that’s as scalable as it is guest-driven. Our team is committed to prioritizing quality ingredients, fan-focused activations and offers that resonate with people.”

Part of that strategy includes timely campaigns that fuel both engagement and traffic. In May, the brand’s Cinco de Montho celebration offered guests a month-long lineup of spicy specials, scratch-off prizes and a mobile game developed in partnership with gamification platform Flarie. The interactive game, Leroy’s Buddy Bounce, brought Hot Head’s mascot to life in a playful, digital experience that rewarded top players with free burritos.

Hot Head also leaned into family-focused storytelling for International Women’s Month and Father’s Day, taking the opportunity to showcase the hardworking people behind the brand — from long-time franchisees to up-and-coming operators.

On the culinary front, Hot Head’s Ghost Pepper Burrito earned a spot on Flavor & The Menu’s 2025 “Best of Flavor” list, reinforcing its reputation for delivering dynamic, layered flavors that appeal to heat seekers and casual fans alike.

“As we look ahead to the back half of the year, our focus is to keep evolving and keep listening,” Gray said. “We’re testing new operational tools, expanding our catering footprint and rolling out fresh dishes that reflect the diversity of our guests. It’s truly an exciting time to be part of the Hot Head family.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has quickly become a Midwest favorite for its flavorful and fiery tacos, burritos, bowls and queso.