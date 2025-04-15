Hot Head Burritos entered 2025 with strong momentum, advancing its growth strategy through new restaurant openings, nationwide industry recognition and new menu innovations jam-packed with flavor that cater to a variety of diets and lifestyles.

In March, the Ohio-based fast-casual concept celebrated a grand opening in Cincinnati, marking the first of several store launches planned for 2025. The brand also inked a five-store development deal in New Jersey, strengthening its presence in high-traffic, strategic markets across the U.S. Additional locations are currently under construction in Lima, Ohio, and Auburn and Bluffton, Indiana.

Hot Head also delivered standout innovation in Q1 as the brand introduced a new steak marinade in partnership with Nestlé Professional Solutions, elevating taste and performance across the menu. The updated steak was the centerpiece in the Steak Power Bowl — a high-protein, better-for-you dish designed for guests looking for a satisfying option without compromise. The brand also expanded its offerings with the introduction of Southwest Steak.

The continued focus on crafting fresh, healthy choices with a range of tastes helped land Hot Head Burritos a coveted spot on Flavor & The Menu’s 2025 “Best of Flavor” list for its Ghost Pepper sauce.

“Our first quarter momentum reflects the strength of our team and our commitment to innovation,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “We’re committed to providing high-quality, craveable meals for our guests while helping franchisees grow profitable, sustainable businesses.”

Gray was also recently honored as a nominee in Fast Casual’s 2025 Women in Leadership awards, a recognition of her role in driving company-wide progress. She, along with Marketing Director Peter Wiley, represented Hot Head Burritos at several key industry events this quarter, including the Multi-Unit Franchising Conference and Multi-Unit Restaurant Technology Conference, where Wiley was featured on the Optimizing Omnichannel panel.

“Everything we’re doing is designed to create value — for guests, for franchisees and for the communities we serve,” Gray said. “As the year continues, we’re rolling out new operational tools, refining our marketing strategy and launching fresh menu innovations that reflect what today’s guests actually want. These developments will continue to elevate the brand and strengthen our position in the market for long-term success.”