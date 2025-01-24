Hot Head Burritos, the fast-casual concept known for its fresh, bold flavors and customizable burritos, bowls and tacos, is building on a strong 2024 with plans for continued growth, new menu innovations and operational advancements.

In 2024, Hot Heads’ rollout of online ordering for catering made it easier for guests to enjoy their favorite menu items in group settings, fueling a 50% increase in catering sales over the previous year. The addition of Reaper Cheese — a fiery blend infused with Carolina Reaper peppers — along with a new and improved marinated steak recipe, delivered the bold flavors that its loyal fans crave. Hot Head expanded with two new locations, bringing its fully customizable menu to residents in Wapakoneta, Ohio and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

“Our focus on convenience and innovation has been a driving force behind our success,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “By streamlining the ordering process and our continued emphasis on craft recipes, we’re committed to meeting our employees and guests where they are — whether at an event, in our restaurants or on the go.”

In the year ahead, the Ohio-based brand will continue expanding its footprint with six new locations already in development, fueled by current franchisees expanding their portfolios and new franchisees driven by the brand’s proven success and craveable menu offerings.

Hot Head Burritos will continue spotlighting its flavorful recipes that appeal to modern tastes. The most recent offering, a Steak Power Bowl featuring a savory new steak marinade, is just a preview of the brand’s commitment to providing healthier, high-quality choices while maintaining its signature flavor-packed approach. Fans can also expect new flavor innovations throughout the year, reinforcing Hot Head’s reputation as a destination for bold flavors, including 16 signature sauces ranging from mildly sweet to spicy heat and everything in between.

“As we look to the future, our mission is to consistently deliver exceptional flavors and experiences for our guests while creating lucrative business opportunities for our franchisees,” Gray added. “Whether we’re serving a single guest, catering a massive corporate outing or bringing on a new multi-unit franchisee, Hot Head Burritos is dedicated to raising the bar and bringing fresh, high-quality food to even more communities across the U.S.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has quickly become a Midwest favorite for its flavorful and fiery tacos, burritos, bowls and queso.