Hot Head Burritos Launch The Three Amigos Tacos

Hot Head Burritos, the fast-casual chain known for its bold and flavorful burritos, announced the launch of its newest menu item - the Three Amigos Tacos! This trio of tacos is sure to satisfy every palate with its perfect balance of flavors and spices.

The Three Amigos Tacos feature three distinct flavors that are guaranteed to leave you wanting more. First up is the Fish Taco, made with crispy battered cod, shredded lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Monterey jack cheese and topped with cilantro, lime and the delicious Hot Head sauce that perfectly complements the fish. Next, we have the Sweet Habanero Chicken Taco, which is filled with tender, fresh grilled chicken, black beans, Pico, Monterey jack cheese and topped with our sweet habanero sauce. Finally, the Flaming Hot Chorizo Taco is sure to satisfy any spice lover with its savory chorizo, black beans, Monterey jack, Roja salsa, and creamy Hot Head sauce.

"We're thrilled to introduce the Three Amigos Tacos to our menu," says Ray Wiley, CEO of Hot Head Burritos. "Our customers have been asking for more taco options, and we're confident that this trio will become a fan favorite."

Hot Head Burritos has always been committed to providing fresh, flavorful, and customizable options to its customers. The Three Amigos Tacos are no exception, and customers can choose to have them served on either soft flour or crispy corn tortillas. Plus, with the ability to add any of Hot Head Burritos' 12 signature sauces or toppings, customers can truly make these tacos their own.

The Three Amigos Tacos are now available at all Hot Head Burritos locations. So what are you waiting for? Come in today and experience the perfect trio of flavors with the Three Amigos Tacos!

About Hot Head Burritos: Hot Head Burritos is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its bold and customizable burritos, bowls, tacos, and more. With 80+ locations across the Eastern United States, Hot Head Burritos is committed to providing fresh, flavorful, and affordable options to its customers.

Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises in addition to Area Development. Opportunities are available for experienced, multi-unit operators nationwide.