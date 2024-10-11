For those who crave the thrill of intense heat, Hot Head Burritos has unleashed its newest creation, the Ghost Burrito. Packed with fiery flavors from two of the hottest peppers on the planet, this burrito is not for the faint of heart. Featuring a potent combination of Ghost Pepper sauce and Carolina Reaper infused cheese, the Ghost Burrito delivers an extreme heat that is sure to challenge even the most seasoned spice lovers.

But that’s not all. Along with its sizzling heat, the Ghost Burrito (or bowl) boasts a bold mix of white rice, spicy chicken, Hot Head sauce, fajita veggies, roja salsa, and fresh jalapeños. The result? A flavor-packed, fiery experience that will ignite your taste buds—and maybe even make them spontaneously combust!

“At Hot Head Burritos, we’re always looking for ways to push the envelope and deliver unique, bold flavors,” said Ray Wiley, Hot Head Burritos’ President and CEO. “The Ghost Burrito is the perfect option for those who want to test their heat tolerance and experience the thrill of extreme spice.”

Available for a limited time, the Ghost Burrito is a must-try for anyone brave enough to take the heat.