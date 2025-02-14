Hot Head Burritos is taking its signature Steak Power Bowl to the next level with a bold new marinade crafted in partnership with Nestlé Professional Solutions and its Custom Innovation Group. While the bowl remains the nutritious, high-protein favorite that guests love, the steak now delivers an even richer, more flavorful bite.

“We are always looking for ways to elevate our products to exceed customer expectations, and this partnership with Nestlé Professional Solutions for our marinade does just that,” said Vice President of Hot Head Burritos Kelly Gray. “The Steak Power Bowl is a great option for anyone looking for something delicious, satisfying and packed with protein — especially those following a paleo or keto lifestyle.”

Nestlé Professional Solutions, which provides foodservice operators with menu solutions to fit their unique needs, leveraged its Custom Innovation Group’s expertise in creating customized food products. To develop the new marinade, they harnessed their Custom Innovation Journey, a proven, multi-stage process that utilizes Nestlé’s global resources and expertise to help foodservice operators bring high-performing menu concepts to market.

“At Nestlé Professional Solutions, we recognize that close collaboration is key to developing a product that is both delicious and streamlines back-of-house operations for our partners,” said Vice President of Marketing Fleur Veldhoven. “Using the unique capabilities of our Custom Innovation Group alongside Hot Head Burritos allowed us to craft a marinade that elevates the guest experience and meets consumers’ evolving tastes.”

Starting at $15.49, the Steak Power Bowl features a double portion of Hot Head’s newly marinated steak, whole-grain brown rice, hearty pinto beans, fajita veggies, zesty jalapeño ranch, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, fresh guacamole, a splash of lime and a garnish of cilantro.

In addition to the upgraded marinade, Hot Head Burritos is serving up another unbeatable deal: two burritos or bowls for just $16.99*. Whether grabbing a quick meal, planning ahead or sharing with a friend, this offer is available in-store and online all day every Sunday and after 5 p.m. on Mondays.

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a Midwest favorite, known for its bold flavors and customizable men