Hot Head Burritos Offering Leroy's Spicy Chicken

There is no reason to settle for plain old, boring chicken when you can get Leroy’s Spicy Chicken only at Hot Head Burritos. Served as a Bowl or Burrito, the Spicy Chicken is topped with rice, black beans, fresh cilantro, pico, lime, wild salsa, Hot Head sauce, and monterey jack cheese.

“Our customers love the variety of flavors from Mild to Wild which is why Leroy’s Spicy Chicken has become an instant hit with our customers,” according to Hot Head Burrito Founder and President Ray Wiley. “By having the option of having our tasty traditional chicken, our Spicy Chicken, Steak, taco meat or even our brand new Chorizo, our customers don’t have to settle for the limited options they get elsewhere.”

All Burritos and Bowls at Hot Head are fully customizable with over 30 fresh and flavorful ingredients and sauces ranging from traditional taco sauce to Jalapeno Ranch to Teriyaki to straight habanero. Keto and Paleo friendly options are also available plus the Nutrition Calculator on the Hot Head Burritos’ website allows customers to meet their personal dietary goals and easily see the calorie and nutrition results https://hotheadburritos.com/nutrition.

On-line ordering for convenient customer pick-up is available at all 85 Hot Head locations and delivery is available at all Hot Head locations via Doordash, GrubHub, Postmates, and UberEats based on delivery service availability.

Hot Head Burritos was founded in Dayton, Ohio in 2007 and has grown to 85 locations in 7 states. Hot Head Burritos restaurant offers a wide variety of Mexican food including burritos, bowls, tacos, nachos, quesadillas, salsas with a focus on their 12 unique sauces from Mild to Wild. Beer and Margaritas are also available at select locations.

Hot Head Burritos offers both individual unit franchises and Area Development. Opportunities for experienced, multi-unit operators.