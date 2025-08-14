Hot Head Burritos continues its expansion in Ohio with the opening of its newest location in Lima at 2525 Elida Road, Suite 100, on Aug. 14. The grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting will take place at 11:30 am on Friday Aug. 15. The fast-casual brand has grown to 63 units across the Buckeye State and 87 nationwide.

Conveniently located within walking distance of the University of Northwestern Ohio (UNOH), the 2,100-square-foot restaurant marks the second Hot Head Burritos location for Brad Wright and Travis Donley. Their team has a strong track record of delivering quality food and friendly service at their Wapakoneta, OH location, which opened to rave reviews in 2023.

“We’re proud to open the first Hot Head Burritos in Lima,” said Franchisee Brad Wright. “This city brings together a strong student presence and a tight-knit local community — both of which value fast, flavorful food that doesn’t compromise on quality. We’re looking forward to becoming part of the everyday routine here.”

The Lima opening is part of a broader growth strategy as the brand continues to expand in high-traffic markets across the U.S., building momentum with each new entry.

“After a long search, we found the perfect spot in Lima,” said Kelly Gray, co-owner and corporate vice president of Hot Head Burritos. “With easy access from the intersection of Elida and Cable roads and just around the corner from the UNOH campus, we’re ready to bring our bold flavors and fresh energy to both the neighborhood and campus life.”

Founded in 2007, Hot Head Burritos has become a fast-growing favorite with stores spanning across several states, thanks to its customizable burritos, bowls, tacos and more, all built around 16 signature sauces ranging from Mild to Wild. With over 40 fresh ingredients and scratch-made, crave-worthy food prepared daily, Hot Head Burritos pairs strong unit economics with a standout menu that has contributed to a growing national footprint and increased interest from franchisees.

Hot Head Burritos in Lima will serve the community from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. For more information on franchising opportunities or to stay up-to-date on new restaurant openings, visit hotheadfranchising.com.